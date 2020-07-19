Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,223 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of US Xpress Enterprises worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In related news, insider Max L. Fuller acquired 82,315 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $358,070.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

USX stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.00. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.