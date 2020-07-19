Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 586.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 297,025 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 136,406 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLYA. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

PLYA stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $493.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.22 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden acquired 8,160 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $29,947.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $77,138 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

