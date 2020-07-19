Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Potbelly by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Potbelly by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Potbelly by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Potbelly Corp has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

