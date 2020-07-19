Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 295,126 Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of SeaChange International worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 468.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 406,358 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 660,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 310,796 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 63.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 563,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 218,636 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 448,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

SEAC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.55 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

