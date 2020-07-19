Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

