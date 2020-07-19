Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 114.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 54,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

NYSE:CDR opened at $0.94 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

