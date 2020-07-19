Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,313 Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $133,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $143,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $164,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $19.03 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $412.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,903,000.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.