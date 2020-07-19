Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 113.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 85.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 101,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 398,973 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 95.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 180.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 115,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -1.85. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 159.65% and a negative net margin of 726.61%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

