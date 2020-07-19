Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 12.5% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 71,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 23.6% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 58,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 20.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the period.

BTG stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.73.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

