Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,235 Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Mistras Group worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 70,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of MG opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78. Mistras Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Maxim Group cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.