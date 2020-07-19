NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NN by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,709,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 131,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

