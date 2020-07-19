Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,059 Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 496,472 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 592,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 259,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 240,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 68.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 522,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $1.25 on Friday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

