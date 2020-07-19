Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 126,266 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Gulfport Energy worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPOR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 123,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

GPOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.98.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.