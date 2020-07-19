Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,891 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 68.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 50,361 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 463.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

