Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 142,059 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832,855 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 961,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 898,838 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,692,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 859,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,781,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 814,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

