Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Global Water Resources worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWRS opened at $10.85 on Friday. Global Water Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $244.56 million, a P/E ratio of 180.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.0241 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

