Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares in the company, valued at $225,769.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Daseke Inc has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.90 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Daseke Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

