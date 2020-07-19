Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Coastal Financial worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE CCB opened at $14.76 on Friday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

