Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Culp worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Culp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Culp by 33.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.68. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CULP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Culp in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

