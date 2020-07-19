Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,036 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Agile Therapeutics worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 838,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 302,596 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 33.69 and a current ratio of 33.69. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

