Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,287 Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 162,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Titan International by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 146,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWI opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Titan International Inc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. Research analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWI. ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

