Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of CyberOptics worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CyberOptics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CYBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Colliers Secur. downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $260.92 million, a PE ratio of 259.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.17.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.