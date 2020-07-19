iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of iCAD worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

iCAD stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.83. iCAD Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 69.56%. On average, analysts forecast that iCAD Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

