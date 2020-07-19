Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1,769.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QEP opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $332.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.84. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QEP. Piper Sandler cut shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

