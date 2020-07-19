TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Cormark

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TORC Oil and Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.84.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TOG opened at C$1.76 on Friday. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31. The stock has a market cap of $391.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$107.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.