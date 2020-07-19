TD Securities Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$31.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.56.

Spin Master stock opened at C$24.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.17. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

