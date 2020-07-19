Cormark Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$1.65

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.10.

Shares of TVE opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.14.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 165,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,483.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

