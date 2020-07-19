JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 44 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 50.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.