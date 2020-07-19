Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.69

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.69 and last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 1904226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$250,204.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$406,799.36. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$163,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,020.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $773,046.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

