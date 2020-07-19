Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.56

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 6887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $846.53 million, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Equities analysts expect that Calix Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Calix by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 716,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Calix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

