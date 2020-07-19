Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pure Cycle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 132.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.