Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,624.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

