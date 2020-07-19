Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Sell

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.00 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,290,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 419,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,161,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,403 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,662,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 84,915 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,636,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,497,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

