First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLIC. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $352.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.