Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TEMENOS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get TEMENOS AG/S alerts:

TMSNY stock opened at $159.73 on Friday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average is $145.44.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.