Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.25. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

