Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to $111.00 at CIBC

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CGEAF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $77.70 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Analyst Recommendations for Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

