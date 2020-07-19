Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to $158.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $130.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CGJTF. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $157.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.