Cormark Lowers Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Price Target to C$0.75

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close.

VLE opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Valeura Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

