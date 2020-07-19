TD Securities Increases Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target to $1.75

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $1.70 to $1.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 105.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of TLLYF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. Trilogy International Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

