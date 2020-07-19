CIBC Boosts OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to $3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCANF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. OceanaGold has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.19.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

