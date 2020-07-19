Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CZMWY stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.75. Commerzbank has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $134.10.

