Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PMOIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Premier Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

PMOIY opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

