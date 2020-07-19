Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.08 on Friday. Heineken has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

