Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDVKY. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DNB Markets lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. AlphaValue cut SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.25.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

