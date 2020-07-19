FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FGROY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC raised FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FGROY stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

