ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Bank of America raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $45.86 on Friday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.02.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Analyst Recommendations for ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

