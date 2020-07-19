ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Bank of America raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $45.86 on Friday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.02.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

