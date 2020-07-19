COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COVTY. Bank of America upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.43. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

