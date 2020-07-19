COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COVTY. Bank of America upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.43. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Candlestick

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CIBC Boosts OceanaGold Price Target to $3.25
CIBC Boosts OceanaGold Price Target to $3.25
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Commerzbank
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Commerzbank
Premier Oil Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
Premier Oil Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Heineken
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Heineken
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SANDVIK AB/ADR
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SANDVIK AB/ADR
FIRSTGROUP/ADR Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
FIRSTGROUP/ADR Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report