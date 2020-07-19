JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Friday.

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35.

EQT AB is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

