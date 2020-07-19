Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 101.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at $9,180,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

